Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 2 (ANI): On the occasion of Vijayadashmi, Agartala witnessed the immersion of Goddess Durga at Dashami Ghat, the main immersion site in Agartala, under elaborate safety and security arrangements on Thursday.

Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Dipak Majumder stated that the immersion process, which began this morning, will continue until late tomorrow night. The Mayor also emphasises that measures have been taken to ensure safety, security and discipline for a peaceful immersion ceremony.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 11 Die, 3 Missing in Twin Accidents During Durga Idol Immersion; CM Mohan Yadav Announces INR 4 Lakh Aid.

"All necessary measures have been taken to ensure safety, security and discipline for a peaceful immersion ceremony," the Mayor told ANI.

The Mayor said that the idol immersions will take place over the next three days, specifically on October 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. He noted that in the past, many idols were immersed in Agartala city, but the arrangements were inadequate. Hence, with the formation of the new municipal structure, efforts have been made to improve these arrangements. The Mayor also stated that Dashami Ghat will become the largest idol immersion site in the entire Northeast.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 21st Instalment: Know Expected PM Kisan 21st Kist Date and How To Check Beneficiary Status.

"First of all, I extend my warm greetings to all the residents of the state on the occasion of Vijayadashami 2025. After taking charge of the Municipal Corporation, we have completely renovated the area for idol immersion. Earlier, many idols in Agartala city were immersed here, but the arrangements were very poor. Once the new municipal structure was formed, we focused on improving this. We have made efforts to ensure that those bringing idols can immerse the Goddess comfortably, and the area has been developed accordingly. In the future, this will become the largest idol immersion ghat in the entire Northeast. Seating arrangements have also been made for all visitors to watch comfortably. The idol immersions will take place over the next three days, on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th of October. Staff from HDRF and NDRF will be present, and all necessary emergency facilities, including ambulances and live support, are available here," said Majumder.

Meanwhile, Dashami Ghat has been specially equipped with adequate facilities to support the smooth immersion of idols. In this ghat, hundreds of idols from social clubs and private households across the city are being brought for immersion.

According to Dipak Majumder, Agartala witnesses 800 Durga Puja celebrations, out of which 300 idols are immersed at this Dashami ghat. In addition, the city has 13 other immersion ghats.

"In Agartala city, there are approximately 800 Durga Puja celebrations, out of which 300 idols are immersed at this ghat. In addition, the city has 13 other immersion ghats, while the remaining idols are immersed at this newly developed location," added Majumder.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India.

It marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil.

The effigy burning of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran is a popular tradition in many parts of India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)