Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 10 (ANI): The Department of Gastroenterology at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) & GBP Hospital has successfully performed an advanced laparoscopic surgery, marking a significant milestone in complex surgical treatment in the state, said the hospital in an official statement.

A 37-year-old woman from the Tuisindrai area under Teliamura in Khowai district had been suffering for the past two years from severe complications. Each time she consumed food, she experienced chest pain followed by vomiting, with food particles even regurgitating through her nose and mouth. Seeking relief, she approached GBP Hospital, where she was admitted on 30th August 2025 under the supervision of the Department of Gastrointestinal Surgery.

After thorough investigations, doctors confirmed that she had a large hiatal hernia, a condition in which part of the stomach protrudes into the chest cavity, often leading to severe health issues. The only viable treatment was surgery.

On 26th August 2025, a team of specialist surgeons, led by the Head of the Department, Gastroenterology expert Dr. Dipankar Shankar Mitra, performed a successful advanced laparoscopic hiatal hernia surgery. The surgical team included Dr. A. Venkateswarlu, Dr. Soumen Sutradhar, and Dr. Debesh. The anaesthesia team comprised Dr. Anupam Chakraborty, Dr. Asit Bhattacharjee, Dr. Swapan Debbarma, Dr. Shubhankar Choubey, and Dr. Jagrity, supported by OT nurses and technicians.

Remarkably, within six hours of the surgery, the patient was able to consume liquid food and gradually resumed a normal diet. Doctors highlighted that such laparoscopic hiatal hernia surgeries had not been performed previously in the state. In private hospitals, the cost of this procedure would range between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹ 4 lakh. However, at AGMC & GBP Hospital, the surgery was conducted entirely free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The patient was kept under observation for two days after the surgery and was discharged in a healthy and stable condition on 6th September 2025. (ANI)

