Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 28 (ANI): Veteran politician and BJP MLA from Tripura's Ramnagar Surjit Datta died at a hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata on Wednesday night after a prolonged illness. He was 75 years old.

As a mark of respect, the Tripura government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday.

Deepak Majumder Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation said, "Yesterday around 11 pm BJP MLA Surjit Datta breathed his last in a private hospital. We all are in deep pain after the demise of Ramnagar MLA. He was always a helpful friend to needy people. We all lost a good guardian today. Deep condolence for him and his family."

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his condolences over the demise of the veteran BJP leader.

"Saddened and pained by the demise of senior politician and sitting MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party Surajit Dutta (Sunu Daa) during treatment in a hospital outside the State. His demise is an irreparable loss in the State's political arena. May the departed soul find eternal peace! My deepest sympathy to the bereaved family. Om Shanti," CM Saha said in a post on 'X'.

Popularly known as "Sunu da", Dutta is survived by his wife and daughter.

A couple of days ago he was admitted to a hospital in Agartala and later shifted to a hospital in Kolkata.

According to sources, the mortal remains of Datta will be brought to his Ramnagar residence of Agartala today and will be taken to the Tripura assembly before final rites. (ANI)

