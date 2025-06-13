Sepahijela (Tripura) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with the Railway Police, arrested three Bangladeshi nationals from Agartala and Ambassa Railway station, according to a release on Friday.

Bangladeshi nationals are residents of the Khulna and Netrakona districts of Bangladesh.

Also Read | International Narcotic Case: Wanted Drug Trafficker Taher Salim Dola Deported From UAE in CBI-INTERPOL Operation.

In a separate operation, BSF troops posted at Boxanagar under Sepahijala district in Tripura arrested one Indian national and seized 48 kg of Ganja from his possession, the release stated.

Intensifying search operation, to prevent infiltration, BSF troops posted at Koylatilla under Sepahijela district, in a separate operation in hinterland and seized one pick-up vehicle loaded with 275 mobile phones of various brands worth Rs 65 Lakhs

Also Read | Rajasthan Weather News: Scorching Heat Intensifying in State, Sriganganagar at 49.4 Degrees Celsius, Pre-Monsoon Storms and Rain Could Bring Relief.

Earlier, the vigilant jawans of BSF South Bengal Frontier foiled a major smuggling attempt on the Indo-Bangladesh International Border in Nadia district of West Bengal and recovered 21,00,000 Bangladeshi Taka, 340 bottles of Phensedyl and 11 kg of Ganja.

This action was made possible by the vigilance and prompt response of jawans at the border, who quickly acted on information about suspicious activity and foiled the smugglers' plans, BSF said in a press release.

"Yesterday, on June 8, the jawans of Border Outpost Gongra of 161 Battalion of BSF deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh International Border in Nadia district of West Bengal received secret information that illegal items could be smuggled from the area of the border outpost. Acting on the received intelligence, the jawans of the Border Outpost devised a plan to catch the smugglers red-handed and set up ambushes at highly sensitive locations. Around 3 a.m., they noticed suspicious movements near the fencing, where several smugglers were hiding in a banana orchard. The jawans immediately sprang into action, attempting to surround the suspects and warning them to stop," a South Bengal Frontier BSF official said.

BSF official further said that after realising they were encircled by BSF personnel, the smugglers panicked and, taking advantage of the darkness and the dense banana plantation, managed to flee. Upon receiving information about the incident, a thorough search operation was launched across the area, but no trace of the smugglers could be found. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)