West Tripura (Tripura) [India], February 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended a girl child felicitation program under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme in the West Tripura District.

The program was organised by the West Tripura district administration and Social Welfare and Social Education department in collaboration with ward no- 39 of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 from Haryana's Panipat. The scheme aims to prevent a declining child sex ratio across the lifespan and addresses issues related to women's empowerment.

Taking to 'X', CM Saha wrote, "In line with the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodiJi, we are committed to educating and empowering every girl child".

"Attended a girl child felicitation programme organized by the West Tripura district administration and the Social Welfare & Social Education department in collaboration with ward no. 39 of AMC under the scheme- MUSKAAN (Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao)," he added.

Meanwhile, Tripura District Magistrate Vidhal Kumar said that the administration would work on the guidance provided by the Chief Minister during the event.

"It was a very good program, in which CM Saha also participated. He described the roles played by our daughters and women in society. Whatever guidance he has given us, we will work on that," Kumar said. (ANI)

