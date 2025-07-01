Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 1 (ANI): The National Doctors' Day 2025 is being celebrated with great enthusiasm at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala on Tuesday. Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha, a renowned dental surgeon, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He inaugurated a new facility to play an effective role in providing various services to healthcare workers.

The event marked the beginning of a series of programmes honouring the dedicated service and invaluable contribution of doctors across the state and nation. In his address, CM Saha emphasised the pivotal role of doctors in building a healthy society and acknowledged their tireless efforts, especially during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post on X, CM Manik Saha shared, "Our efforts were underway for a long time to bring 7 councils under the Health department under one roof. On this occasion of National Doctors' Day, in memory of renowned doctor late Dr Phanibhusan Das, today inaugurated the long-awaited Dr P B Das Memorial Health Council Building at Bidurkarta Chowmuhani, Agartala. This new facility will play an effective role in providing various services to healthcare workers."

Also present on the occasion were Tripura Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, along with several senior medical officers, healthcare administrators, and professionals from across the state.

Speaking at the event, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte highlighted the government's continued commitment to strengthening the healthcare infrastructure of Tripura and ensuring better facilities for both doctors and patients.

The programme included felicitation of eminent doctors, discussion on medical ethics and service challenges, and a renewed call for strengthening public health outreach, especially in rural and remote areas.

Doctors' Day is observed every year on July 1 to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, one of India's most respected physicians and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. (ANI)

