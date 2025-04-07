Agartala, Apr 7 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the high-level task force on investment promotion in the northeastern region on Monday decided to prepare a strategic roadmap to make the region a preferred investment destination for investors.

The Centre had set up the high-level task force headed by Tripura CM to boost investment in the region in March 2025. The decision to constitute the high-level task force was adopted at the 72nd Plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held in Agartala in December last year.

"As the convener of the high-level task force on Investment Promotion in North Eastern Region constituted by the NEC, today I chaired its first meeting virtually in the presence of Union Minister of DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia, Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang and senior officials," Saha posted on Facebook.

He said, "A detailed discussion was held on the relevant issues during the meeting and we resolved to prepare a strategic roadmap to make the northeastern region a preferred investment destination amongst the domestic and international investors."

