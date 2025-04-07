Bengaluru, April 7: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old senior marketing professional allegedly died by suicide at his apartment in North Bengaluru. The man, identified as Prashanth Nair, was found hanging from a ceiling fan on the evening of April 4 at his home in Ganigarahalli. He had been living alone for over a year following separation from his wife due to marital discord. Police said no suicide note was found at the scene. Preliminary findings suggest emotional distress as a possible trigger.

According to a report by NDTV, Prashanth Nair, who had been facing ongoing marital issues, had been living separately from his wife, Pooja Nair, for more than a year. The couple, married for 12 years and parents to an eight-year-old daughter, had been struggling to reconcile their differences despite efforts by family members to mediate. Prashanth, who worked in a senior position at a tech company, reportedly became emotionally distressed due to the unresolved marital conflict. Bengaluru: Teenage Student Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded by Father for Coming Late From New Year Party, Body Found Hanging.

On the evening of April 4, Prashanth reportedly had a heated argument with his estranged wife. His father, MN Kutty, a retired canteen manager from the Indian Armed Forces, attempted to contact him but received no response. Concerned, Kutty went to his son's apartment in Ganigarahalli and found him hanging in the hall. The father has expressed that he believes his son’s death was a result of the emotional strain caused by his personal life, and no foul play is suspected, as stated in the TOI report. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Infidelity Suspicion, Hangs Body to Stage Suicide; Arrested.

The Soladevanahalli Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. According to police officials, no suicide note was found, and initial investigations point to emotional distress as a likely cause. The body was handed over to the family after a postmortem, and further inquiries are being made into the details of the incident. Authorities are continuing to look into the case as they await additional information.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

