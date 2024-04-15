Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha after an accident was averted on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha lauded a citizen's swift response in averting a potential road accident on Sunday when the former's convoy was on the way, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed through an official release on Sunday.

As the CM's convoy progressed towards its destination, an unforeseen incident unfolded when a bike abruptly switched lanes, narrowly escaping a collision, the release stated.

Taking a prompt note of the incident, Dr Saha swiftly took action, while recognising the citizen's astute manoeuvring skills, the release stated, adding, "Expressing his gratitude, the CM personally engaged with the bike rider, commending his alertness and responsible behaviour behind the handlebars."

This incident not only highlights the importance of individual vigilance on the road but also underscores Dr Saha's genuine concern for the safety and well-being of the people he serves, the CMO release noted. (ANI)

