Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 19 (ANI): In a deeply symbolic gesture of cultural solidarity and tribal reverence, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in the age-old Ker Puja ceremony held on Saturday at the Ujjayanta Palace grounds in Agartala

Ker Puja, a centuries-old religious festival initiated by the Tripura rajas, is traditionally observed about two weeks after Kharchi Puja to honour the guardian deity Ker, believed to protect the land and its people from disasters and external aggression.

The observance spans approximately two and half days, during which devotees follow strict taboos--such as no footwear, no lighting of fire, no dancing or singing--while ceremonial boundaries are maintained around the city entrance.

Today's ritual commenced early morning on the palace grounds, drawing tribal leaders--particularly from the Halam community, for whom participation is traditional--and a host of invited dignitaries, including CM Saha. In a display of reverence, CM Saha joined in offering prayers and traditional offerings to the deity and visited the designated ritual boundary marking points set up around Ujjayanta Palace.

Following the ceremony, the CM emphasised Tripura's proud tribal heritage and reaffirmed his government's commitment to preserving the customs and spiritual practices of the state's indigenous communities. "Ker Puja is not just a festival; it is a timeless link binding us to our ancestors and the spiritual guardians of our land," CM Manik Saha noted.

Ujjayanta Palace, constructed between 1899-1901 under Maharaja Radha Kishore Manikya, now serves as Tripura's state museum and remains a symbolic cultural hub of the region . The palace precincts, including the adjacent Jagannath Temple built by the Manikya dynasty in the 19th century, provided a fitting backdrop for the solemn rituals of the day.

As a result of the ceremonial spans and closures--including halting everyday activities at key city entrances--the event underlines the community's continued respect for ritualistic safeguarding as laid down by ancient Tripura royal prerogatives. (ANI)

