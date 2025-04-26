Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 26 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday emphasised the importance of constructing a scientific drainage system to manage water accumulation during the monsoon season in Agartala.

According to a press release, CM Saha emphasised the need to construct drains scientifically to quickly drain the water accumulated in the city during heavy rains.

CM Saha said this during a meeting held at the Secretariat's video conference hall on the progress of various ongoing development works and future plans in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area.

The meeting discussed in detail the advance preparations for the rainy season in the corporation area, the improvement of the city's parking system, and other development plans.

At the beginning of the meeting, Agartala Smart City Limited CEO Shailesh Kumar Yadav presented a pictorial report on the city's drainage system, the current status of the pumps used for water drainage, and the implementation of other development plans, including the parking system in the town.

According to the release, in the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to construct drains scientifically to quickly drain the water accumulated in the city during heavy rains and reviewed the current status and maintenance of the water drainage pumps.

CM Saha directed that necessary steps be taken to keep the electronic traffic signals in various parts of the city operational and well-maintained.

He also directed the concerned officials to take the initiative to construct a foot-over steel bridge on the national highway at the Ramthakur College intersection in the Badharghat area.

As per the release, the Chief Minister was informed about the current status of the multi-level car parking under construction at Agartala Motorstand and directed the CEO of Agartala Smart City Limited to work on a combined project for improving the drainage and parking systems of Agartala city.

Traffic Superintendent Kanta Jangir discussed the various initiatives taken to improve the traffic system of the city and future plans in the meeting.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Secretary Apurba Roy, Secretary of the Urban Development Department Abhishek Singh, Chairman of the Tripura Pollution Control Board K Sasikumar, and high-ranking officials of various departments. (ANI)

