India News | Tripura CM Manik Saha Unfurls National Flag at State-level Republic Day Celebration

Tripura (Agartala) [India], January 26 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday attended the state-level celebration of the 77th Republic Day in Agartala, where he unfurled the National Flag.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said, "Republic Day holds great significance for us, and today is a day of pride for us. It is also a matter of great pride for all Indians. The fundamental principles of the Constitution cannot be changed, and the Constitution outlines how we should move the country forward. Republic Day is renowned worldwide. I thank Prime Minister Modi for the way he is leading the country democratically. PM Modi is making the country stronger economically, and also doing infrastructure development."

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He further said, "People will elect us; with the majority, we make the government, whether it is in central, state, or local bodies. You can see in every level that there is a presence of the republic and democracy. Republic means that in every home, we should provide electricity; if they want water, we give them water; if someone has to build a house, they are building a house. Every necessity is brought to the poor public by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this auspicious occasion of Republic Day, I want to give my heartfelt warm wishes and congratulations to the whole people of the nation and to all residents of Tripura."

On X, the Chief Minister wrote, "On this auspicious Republic Day, I had the honour of unfurling the National Flag at my official residence on SPM Lane, reaffirming our solemn commitment to the sacred ideals of the Constitution and the eternal spirit of the Republic."

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In another post on X, he shared a video of his address on the 77th Republic Day. The caption of the post read, "Heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all citizens on the 77th Republic Day. On this great day, inspired by the values of our Constitution, we pledge to move forward with even greater resolve on the path of unity, democracy, and progress. #RepublicDay". (ANI)

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