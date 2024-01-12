Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 12 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha appealed to the youth on Friday to play a leading role in creating public awareness against drug addiction and encouraged all to join hands in the fight against drugs. Chief Minister Saha said this while inaugurating the State-level National Youth Festival-2024 at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan today. He emphasized the importance of following the ideals of Swami Vivekananda to realize the main purpose of human religion. The celebration of National Youth Day aims to awaken national consciousness and patriotism among the youth by spreading Swamiji's ideals among the younger generation, he added. Saha described Swamiji as a forerunner of awakening, a welfare patriot, and a thinker, noting that his thoughts and love for the country remain relevant in today's times. "Youth is the greatest productive time in a human being. It is during this time that one's inherent talents and strengths develop. Positive change in the country is achieved by giving proper direction to the youth. The youth community is the main strength of the country. They should stay away from drugs and play a leading role in creating public awareness against addiction," said CM Saha.

The central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken steps to develop youth power. In the state, the present government has made efforts to develop youth power under the guidance of the Prime Minister. Besides expanding quality education, youth are also being encouraged in the field of sports," he added. CM Saha also highlighted that not only studies but sports also play an important role in the physical and mental development of young people.

The Tripura Chief Minister elaborated on various aspects of Swamiji's life, emphasizing Swamiji's vision for a healthy and strong youth community to develop in the country during the event. (ANI)

