Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 7 (ANI): The fruits of the government's dedicated efforts toward the all-around development of sports are beginning to show results across the state.

As a reflection of this progress, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday graced the prize distribution ceremony of the Hotel Sonar Tori B-Division Football Tournament.

The event was held at the synthetic football ground of Umakanta Mini Stadium in Agartala, where players and sports enthusiasts gathered in high spirits to celebrate the tournament's success.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the government's commitment to promoting sports infrastructure and nurturing young talent in Tripura. He also encouraged the youth to actively participate in sports as a means of building discipline, teamwork, and a healthy lifestyle.

The tournament, which witnessed spirited participation from local football clubs, was appreciated by attendees as a step forward in fostering a vibrant sporting culture in the state.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha reached out to the people of Agartala, distributing informative leaflets and interacting with citizens to highlight the government's achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Saha emphasised that the past 11 years have been dedicated to serving the people, particularly the poor and marginalised, through the ambitious Garib Kalyan initiatives. He outlined key milestones achieved by the BJP government, including the historic abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, which brought complete constitutional integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India.

He further praised the tremendous progress in infrastructure, especially in enhancing air, rail, and road connectivity, which has boosted economic activities and business prospects across the country. The implementation of various welfare schemes, restoration of peace and security, and overall national development were also highlighted as hallmarks of the BJP's good governance.

The day also marked the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, whose supreme sacrifice for national integration was remembered with deep reverence. CM Saha paid heartfelt tribute to Dr Mookerjee and acknowledged his enduring legacy in the nation's democratic and political journey. (ANI)

