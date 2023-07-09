Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 9 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday sent pineapples as a gesture of friendship to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to an official statement, the pineapples were successfully delivered to Bangladesh through the Akhaura border.

"In a bid to strengthen the enduring bond of friendship between India and Bangladesh, the Chief Minister of the state, Prof. Dr Manik Sahar, has sent a delightful gift of delicious pineapples to the esteemed Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina. This gesture of affectionate goodwill aims to enhance the bilateral relationship between the two neighbouring nations," an official statement read.

The director, Directorate of Parks and Land Conservation, Dr Foni Bhushan Jamatia, said a total of 700 pineapples of the Q variety were sent on behalf of Chief Minister Saha.

"A total of 700 delectable pineapples of the Q variety were sent on behalf of the chief minister. They wer carefully packaged in 100 cartons. Each box contained seven mouthwatering pineapples. Such heartfelt gifts would further fortify the bonds of friendship between India and Bangladesh," he said.

Director of the Directorate of Parks and Land Conservation, Dr Foni Bhushan Jamatia, joint director, Shantanu Debvarma, assistant director, Dr Deepak Vaidya and officers from the Integrated Checkpost Customs and Border Security Force (BSF) worked together to facilitate the seamless transfer of the pineapple consignment. (ANI)

