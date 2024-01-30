Agartala, Jan 30 (PTI) Estimation of animals at the Trishna Wildlife Sanctuary in the South Tripura district will begin on February 19, an official said on Tuesday.

The last estimation at the sanctuary was conducted by the state Forest Department in 2021. That exercise, which went on for over a month, estimated the number of gaurs in the sanctuary at 105-140, he said.

The estimation is conducted every three years to know the actual population so that corrective measures can be taken, he added.

A Mumbai-based agency has been roped in to assist in the exercise, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Wildlife, Krishna Dulal Roy told PTI.

"Once the estimation is complete, which is expected by March, we will know the actual number of wild animals. We will seek help from Tripura University's Biodiversity and Forestry Department to analyse the data obtained," he said.

"There has been no report of the killing of gaurs in and around the sanctuary over the last few years due to the alertness of forest guards and the support of locals. Therefore, we are sure about the growth in the number of gaurs," said another Forest Department official.

However, he expressed concern over the rising encroachment of land in the 294 sq km sanctuary.

"Rubber plantations on 6 hectare and cannabis plantations on 11 hectare have been destroyed by the department. Over the last two years, 16 hectare land encroached for farming and living has been recovered," he added.

