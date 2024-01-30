Chennai, January 30: A resident of Pudu Vannarapet, who had objected to a group of men smoking marijuana near his house, faced a violent backlash when his house was attacked with a petrol bomb on Monday night. The police have arrested one of the accused and are looking for two others who are absconding.

According to India Today, the victim, Siva, lives in Desiya Nagar, which is close to the Pudu Vannarapet police station. On Monday evening, he saw some men smoking ganja in a vacant plot near his house. He confronted them and asked them to leave the place, as it was causing nuisance and health issues to the residents. However, the men refused to budge and got into a heated argument with Siva. They also threatened him with dire consequences. Chennai Shocker: Trans Man Chains Woman, Burns Her Alive For Rejecting Romantic Advances, Arrested.

Man's House Attacked With Petrol Bomb Over Marijuana Row

Later that night, around 10 pm, the men came back with a petrol bomb and hurled it at Siva’s house. The bomb exploded at the gate, causing a fire and damaging the property. Siva and his family members, who were inside the house, escaped unhurt. The neighbours rushed to the spot and helped Siva douse the fire. They also alerted the police, who reached the scene and collected the evidence.

One Arrested, Two Absconding

Siva lodged a complaint with the Pudu Vannarapet police station and provided the CCTV footage of the incident. Based on the footage, the police identified the suspects as Manoj, Vicky and Ravi, who are known to be drug addicts and criminals. The police arrested Manoj from his hideout and recovered the bike used in the crime. The other two accused are still on the run, and the police have launched a manhunt to nab them. Chennai Shocker: Teenager Dies After ‘Injecting Himself With Drug’ at Friend’s Birthday Celebration in Hotel.

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and mischief by fire against the accused. An investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the petrol bomb and the motive behind the attack. The police have also intensified the patrolling and surveillance in the area to prevent any further incidents.

