Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 1 (ANI): Around 1,300 families have taken shelter in government-run relief camps across West Tripura district following incessant rainfall over the past two days that has triggered severe flooding in several parts of the region.

"Incessant rainfall over the past two days has led to severe flooding across various parts of West Tripura district. As a result, nearly 1,300 families have been shifted to government shelter homes for safety. The state government is closely monitoring the flood-affected areas," Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The Chief Minister added that the district administration has deployed teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), civil volunteers, and other agencies to assist in rescue and relief operations.

"Several localities in Agartala have also experienced heavy waterlogging, prompting authorities to activate water pumps to drain out the accumulated water. Officials are urging residents in flood-hit areas to follow government advisories and relocate to designated safe zones," the CM said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across Tripura between June 1 and June 5, 2025.

The forecast also warns of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated pockets, particularly in Dhalai and West Tripura districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are also likely in some areas.

The IMD has advised residents to take precautions, including avoiding areas prone to waterlogging and landslides, refraining from unnecessary travel, and adhering to traffic and weather advisories.

According to officials, arrangements for food, shelter, medical care, and drinking water have been made at nearly 25 to 30 government shelters across the state. "Food, drinking water, medical assistance, and all necessary amenities are being provided at the shelters," they said.

Tripura CM Manik Saha also visited flood-affected areas in Agartala and relief camps to review the ongoing relief efforts.

"According to eyewitnesses, teams comprising SDRF, NDRF, and Aapda Mitra volunteers are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population. Temporary shelters have been set up in schools across the district to accommodate those displaced by the floods," the Chief Minister said.

He added that Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Manipal is coordinating closely with the district authorities to expedite relief measures. "We're doing everything possible to ensure everyone's safety and to provide the necessary aid," he said during a visit to the affected areas.

In addition, the India Meteorological Centre in Agartala has warned of potential impacts such as poor visibility due to intense rainfall, traffic congestion, flash floods, waterlogging, and the possibility of landslides or mudslides. People have been advised to stay away from vulnerable areas and take all necessary precautions.

Elsewhere in the Northeast, heavy rainfall on Friday led to severe waterlogging in Guwahati, affecting areas such as Rukminigaon, Beltola Survey, Hatigaon, Geetanagar, Anil Nagar, Lakhimi Nagar, Jatia, Maligaon, and Panjabari. (ANI)

