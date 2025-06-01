Belagavi, June 1: In a horrifying incident, a 15-year-old girl was gangraped twice in Karnataka's Belagavi. The minor girl was allegedly raped by six accused who recorded the act the first time and used it to threaten the victim into silence and rape her again. After the second encounter, the victim approached the police and filed an FIR against all six accused, leading to the arrest of two, while the others remain absconding. Bail Celebration With Convoy, Loud Music and Cheers: Gang-Rape Accused in Karnataka’s Haveri Welcomed Like Heroes, Shocking Video Surfaces.

As per the NDTV report, the minor girl was lured by a friend to a secluded area on the outskirts of Belagavi, where the first assault occurred. After the assaults, the accused used the assault video to blackmail her. Six months after the assault, the accused lured the girl again by threatening to release the video. All six accused gangraped her again and also recorded the assault with the intent to blackmail her. Davanagere Shocker: Woman Gang Raped in Front of Her 2 Sons in Private Bus in Karnataka; 3 Arrested.

However, as the accused continued to blackmail her, the minor girl approached the police. After a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the police launched an investigation. While two of the accused were arrested on the same day, the other four managed to evade arrest. A manhunt is underway to trace and apprehend the remaining four culprits who are currently on the run.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

