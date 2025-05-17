Dhalai (Tripura) [India], May 16 (ANI): The Tripura Forest Department on Friday organised a special event under the IGDC Project at Ambassa Town Hall, aiming to support and empower various beneficiaries with tools and equipment necessary for self-reliance.

The event was inaugurated by the Minister for Forest, Animesh Debbarma, who lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the beginning of the program.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 11th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

Distinguished guests present on the occasion included Sushmita Das, Chairperson of Dhalai Zilla Parishad; Parimal Debbarma, BDO Chairman; S. Prabhu, senior Forest Department official, and Amit Debbarma, DFO of Dhalai district, among others.

This marks the first time such an initiative has been conducted in the Dhalai district, drawing an enthusiastic response from the local community.

Also Read | Pakistan, India Should Sit Down at the Table Like Peaceful Neighbours and Settle Their Outstanding Issues: PM Shehbaz Sharif.

In a separate but related event on the same day, Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma inaugurated a newly constructed Multi-Utility Building at Raipasha, Ambassa. Built at a cost of approximately Rs. 4.5 lakhs, the building has been developed by the Forest Department to serve as a hub for environmental protection initiatives.

The facility will provide a dedicated space for various committees working under the department on conservation-related activities. It is intended to facilitate regular meetings, discussions, and planning sessions focusing on strategies for preserving the environment.

The Minister officially opened the building by cutting the ribbon and unveiling the plaque. Also present at the ceremony were Dhalai Zonal Chairman Premlal Malsom, DFO Amit Debbarma, and other dignitaries.

Both events highlighted the Forest Department's continued efforts toward community empowerment and sustainable environmental governance in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)