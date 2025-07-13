New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old girl from Sabroom in South Tripura district, reportedly went missing in the national capital.

Following this, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha gave necessary instructions to the police to take immediate and appropriate action on the matter.

In a statement posted on its official social media account, the Tripura Chief Minister's Office stated, "The report of Miss Sneha Debnath, a resident of Sabroom, who has reportedly gone missing in New Delhi, has come to the notice of the Chief Minister's Office. Following this, necessary instructions have been promptly issued to the police to take immediate and appropriate action."

Debnath's disappearance under mysterious circumstances in New Delhi prompted swift intervention from the Tripura Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and an intensifying search operation led by Delhi Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Sneha, a student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi University, was last in contact with her family on July 7.

According to her family, she informed her mother that she would be accompanying a friend, Pitunia, to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station. Her final phone call was made at 5:56 a.m.

The concern escalated when her phone was found switched off by 8:45 a.m., and it was later confirmed that Pitunia had not met Sneha that morning as planned.

In a disturbing development, a cab driver traced by the family confirmed dropping Sneha near Delhi's Signature Bridge, a location known for safety concerns and poor CCTV coverage. The absence of surveillance footage in the area has severely hampered investigators in reconstructing Sneha's final movements.

On July 9, the Delhi Police Crime Branch, with assistance from the NDRF, conducted an extensive search within a seven-kilometre radius of the Signature Bridge area. However, the search yielded no concrete leads.

Family members remain deeply concerned, noting that Sneha left without any belongings and had not withdrawn money in the past four months. Her bank account remains untouched.

Authorities have issued a public appeal, urging anyone with information about Sneha's whereabouts to come forward. The case remains under active investigation, and the search continues to intensify. (ANI)

