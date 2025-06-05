Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 5 (ANI): Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu on Thursday urged people to plant trees in their homes and avoid the use of plastic on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Governor of Tripura Indrasena Reddy Nallu said, "Today is World Environment Day. Tripura is a green land, a green state. We must always strive to maintain this greenery and take the state even further on the path of environmental progress. I would like to tell the people of the state to avoid the use of plastic. I urge everyone to plant trees in their own homes."

Tripura joined the global movement with renewed commitment to environmental preservation. Known for its lush greenery and natural beauty, the state marked the day with an appeal to its citizens to protect and sustain its rich ecological heritage.

In a message to the people, a call was made to maintain Tripura's identity as a "green land" and to further advance its environmental goals. Emphasising the need to reduce pollution, residents were urged to stop using plastic and adopt eco-friendly habits.

The message also encouraged every household to contribute to the green mission by planting trees at home, reinforcing that collective action begins at the individual level. To mark the occasion, various awareness drives, plantation programs, and community participation activities were held across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted a Sindoor sapling at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, his official residence. The sapling was presented to him by a group of women who had displayed exceptional courage during the 1971 war. Over 300 women had gathered at the Indian Air Force airstrip in Bhuj to rebuild the airstrip during the 1971 Indo-Pak.

PM Modi highlighted the importance of preserving the balance of nature. On Thursday, PM Modi shared a video message on X, urging people to deepen their efforts to protect the planet and overcome environmental challenges.

In the caption of the video, PM Modi wrote,"This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let's deepen our efforts towards protecting our planet and overcoming the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better."

In the video message, PM Modi said, "Prakriti Rakshati Rakshita", those who protect nature, nature protects them."

The Prime Minister highlighted India's ancient tradition of environmental balance, "Balance in the environment has always been a part of our ancient tradition. It is said in our culture, "Yat pinde tat brahmande", meaning, what exists in the body also exists in the universe. Whatever we do for ourselves directly impacts our environment."

PM Modi stressed that individual actions directly impact the environment and called for collective action to protect the world's climate. "To protect the world's climate, it is essential that every country rises above self-interest and thinks collectively," the video stated. (ANI)

