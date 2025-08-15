Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 15 (ANI): The 79th Independence Day was celebrated with solemnity and patriotism at the foot of the Gandhi Statue near Circuit House Mukti under presence of Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu.

State Minister Ratan Lal Nath, and several other dignitaries, officials, and citizens were present during the celebrations. As part of the programme, floral tributes were offered at the Shaheed Bedi located at Gandhi Ghat to honour the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation.

The event reflected the spirit of unity and reverence for India's freedom fighters, marking the day with both pride and remembrance.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday hoisted the National Flag to mark the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

Extending his wishes to the people, the Chief Minister also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in taking the country forward.

"This is a matter of pride for us that our PM Modi is taking the country forward, and our state and other states are also moving forward... Today, I congratulate the people of Tripura and the people of the entire country on Independence Day," CM Manik Saha told ANI.

In a post on social media X, the Chief Minister highlighted that the "cherished freedom" was a hard-earned result of the selfless sacrifices and unwavering struggles of all the freedom fighters."

The cherished freedom we enjoy today is the hard-earned result of the selfless sacrifices and unwavering struggles of millions of freedom fighters who broke the shackles of British rule.

On the historic occasion of the 79th Independence Day, I had the honour of hoisting the National Flag at the Assam Rifles Ground, inspecting the ceremonial parade, and felicitating distinguished officers for their exemplary achievements.

In my address, I highlighted the government's achievements across various sectors and its unwavering commitment to people-centric initiatives. I also echoed the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji to embrace Swadeshi products and work towards a self-reliant India.

The celebrations concluded with a mesmerising cultural programme that reflected the rich heritage and patriotic spirit of our nation," the post read. (ANI)

