Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that film is a mirror of society, and through cinema, various aspects of social life, including good, bad, past, present, and even the future, can be showcased on screen to create awareness among people.

The Chief Minister said this while inaugurating a programme titled 'Tripura Culture and Heritage Land' at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan on Friday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Voting for 24 Nagar Parishads and Panchayats to Be Held Tomorrow, Counting of Votes on December 21.

The event was organised by the Tripura Film and Television Institute (TFTI) and the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs.

Through this programme, certificates were awarded to students who passed the 2024-25 academic year of the Tripura Film and Television Institute, as well as to artists of various categories who received recognition from the state government.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate New Terminal Building of Guwahati Airport, Unveil INR 15,600-Crore Development Projects in Assam.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister said that students studying at TFTI, or who have graduated from it, should consider contributing positively to society by emphasising their creativity.

"The state government has made efforts to make the state's Film and Television Institute the best film and television institute in the entire North Eastern region. To that end, work is also underway to identify a location for building TFTI's own infrastructure," he said.

Saha stated that there is no shortage of talent among the state's children.

"Efforts should be made to establish themselves by utilising this talent. The state government will stand by them in this regard. Among Northeastern states, Assam and Manipur are far ahead in producing films in regional languages. The children of our state should also continue their efforts to take the state's film industry forward through their own talent, along with government support," said Dr Saha.

He further said that if there is talent, money will never be a barrier.

"The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, always says that students and youth are the future of the country. All plans are being implemented, keeping students and youth in mind. Children of this section should always try to give their best for the country and society," he added.

The Chief Minister said the state government is implementing various schemes for the welfare of people from all walks of life and is also considering ways to ensure financial independence by enabling them to complete courses across subjects at TFTI.

During the event, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Secretary PK Chakraborty, Vice-Chancellor of the Kolkata Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute Samiran Dutta, Advisor of the Tripura Film and Television Institute Biplab Goswami, Vice-Chairman of the State-level Cultural Advisory Committee Subrata Chakraborty, Director of the ICA Department Bimbisar Bhattacharya, and others were present. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)