Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha reaffirmed the state government's commitment to transparent recruitment and the development of the education and health sectors, as per an official release.

Tripura CM said this while inaugurating the distribution of appointment letters for Physical Education Teachers and Special Educators at the Muktadhara Auditorium on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that from the very beginning, the current government has ensured transparency in government job recruitment.

"No one can now claim that political affiliation is required to secure a government job. If one has the qualifications, it is definitely possible to get a job," said CM Saha.

Highlighting the government's efforts, Tripura CM informed that 20,181 individuals have been provided employment in various departments so far, including in cases of die-in-harness. Of these, 6,998 appointments have been made in the Education Department alone for PGT, GT and UGT positions, underscoring the government's focus on strengthening human resources in the sector.

The release stated that the Chief Minister emphasised that improving the quality of education remains a top priority.

"Our aim is to ensure that students receive quality education in a friendly and supportive environment. The appearance and demeanour of those who received appointment letters today show that they are deserving candidates," he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted several initiatives under the National Education Policy, introduced under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at reviving India's traditional education values.

CM Saha shared that over 5,000 individuals have been appointed through contractual and outsourcing processes.

Detailing state-level educational reforms, CM Saha mentioned initiatives such as Nipun Tripura, CM Saath, Mission Mukul, and Saharsha, along with the conversion of 125 schools into Vidya Jyoti institutions and 84 schools into PM-Shri schools. The state has also launched the CM Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana to empower girl students.

"Tripura's higher education sector has also expanded significantly, with the presence of three MBBS colleges, nursing, ANM and GNM colleges, as well as Agriculture, Fishery, and Veterinary colleges, IIIT, National Law University, National Forensic Science University, NIT, and several private universities. Under the Target Project, 10 aspirants have already received assistance to compete in national-level examinations", he said as per the release.

During the event, 102 Physical Education Teachers and 55 Special Educators under the School Education Department were handed appointment letters. The Chief Minister personally handed over letters to some of the recruits as a symbolic gesture.

Senior officials, including Special Secretary of Education Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Director of School Education NC Sharma, Director of Basic Education, Rajiv Dutta, and Director of SCERT L Darlong, were present at the ceremony. (ANI)

