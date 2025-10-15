Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 15 (ANI): In a major step towards strengthening healthcare services in Tripura and providing better medical facilities to the people of the state, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Tripura, and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

The signing took place in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha at Tripura Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Also Read | West Bengal: Woman, Daughter Arrested for Stealing Newborn From Government Hospital in Burdwan.

CM Saha said, "It is a matter of great pride that this MoU has been signed for the development of medical colleges, as well as state and district-level hospitals in Tripura, to transform them into Centres of Excellence in medical education and super-speciality healthcare services aligned with international standards."

"The State Government envisions transforming Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GB Pant Hospital into a medical hub equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for patient care, modelled on the excellence of AIIMS, New Delhi," he said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: First List of JDU Nominees Soon, CM Nitish Kumar To Begin Campaign From October 16, Says Sanjay Kumar Jha (Watch Video).

CM Saha, who also holds the portfolio of Health Minister, stated that AIIMS, New Delhi, is a globally acclaimed institution known for its pioneering contributions to medical education, research, and advanced patient care.

"The collaboration between AIIMS, New Delhi, and the Health Department of Tripura marks a significant step towards enhancing the overall quality and reach of healthcare services across the state," he added.

On this occasion, Dr. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS, New Delhi, and senior officials from the Health Department, Government of Tripura, were also present. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)