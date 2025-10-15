Kolkata, October 15: A woman and her daughter have been arrested for stealing a newborn from Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal, police said on Wednesday. Rinki Khatun, alias Rumki Khatun and her mother, Minira Bibi, were arrested on Tuesday night. Acting on information that an 18-day-old boy had been stolen from Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, the police sprang into action and started an investigation.

During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that the incident occurred when the baby's mother, Selefah Khatun, had brought him to the outdoor children's ward for a doctor's visit. Arabinda Mandal Arrested: Police Detain Popular Bengali YouTuber, Son for Raping 15-Year-Old Girl After Blackmailing Her With Secretly Filmed Video in North 24 Parganas.

Selefah Khatun and her mother were sitting along with the child on the veranda of the maternity ward. At that time, a woman came to them and asked to caress the child. Suddenly, the woman took the child in her arms and fled the scene. The mother of the child, panicked by the incident, raised a hue and cry.

After media outlets showed the news of the child theft, the residents of the area, where the woman lived, became suspicious about the baby in Rinki Khatun's lap. Some neighbours went to Rinki Khatun's house, a rented place in Uttarpara near Khagragarh area of East Burdwan district. Durgapur Gang-Rape Case: Initial Medical Report of Second-Year Medical Student, Sexually Assaulted Outside Campus in West Bengal, Confirms Rape.

A senior officer of Burdwan district police said, "Khatun tried to fool the neighbours, but they grew suspicious. Then, the neighbours informed the police about the matter. "

"On receiving the news, officers from Burdwan police station went to Khagragarh and rescued the baby. Both women were arrested on charges of child theft," the officer said. The police said that they are investigating why the two women stole the child. Along with the arrest of the accused, the child was admitted to the maternity ward of Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. The family was happy to reunite with the child.

