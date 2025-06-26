Agartala, Jun 26 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the state government is working on a comprehensive transfer policy for the employees.

The northeastern state has 1,04,683 government employees.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed building of Madhupur Higher Secondary School in Sepahijala district, he said there will be provision to accommodate special cases.

"The government is working on a comprehensive transfer policy for government employees to ensure equitable distribution of postings across the state and provisions will be made to accommodate special cases where necessary," he said.

Saha said no employee will be allowed to remain in the same location for an extended period under any circumstances as the present government functions with clarity and transparency.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always stressed that true progress comes through development.

"After independence, several areas remained neglected. Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Modi has worked tirelessly to place India on the path of inclusive growth," he said.

Asserting that education is a top priority, he said, "Both the state and central governments have placed special emphasis on improving education."

"Today, as we inaugurate a new school building in Madhupur, similar infrastructure projects are being developed across the state. Various initiatives are being taken to enhance facilities for students. Teaching methodologies are being improved, and teacher training programmes have been launched to improve quality," he said.

