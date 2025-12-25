Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 25 (ANI): A 10-member delegation of the Indian Coast Guard is on a six-day visit to the Assam Rifles formation at Kunjaban Garrison, Agartala, Tripura, from December 22 to December 27, strengthening cooperation and professional affiliation between the two premier forces of the country.

The visit is being conducted under the framework of the institutionalised 'Charter of Affiliation' between Assam Rifles and the Indian Coast Guard, which aims to promote closer interactions, exchange of best practices and enhanced operational synergy.

The delegation called on the Deputy Inspector General of 21 Sector Assam Rifles and held interactions on issues of mutual interest, regional security dynamics and avenues for future collaboration. They witnessed the ceremonial Beating Retreat showcasing the rich traditions of the Assam Rifles.

The delegation also visited the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Agartala, and other cultural landmarks of Tripura, including Ujjayanta Palace. At ICP, they were briefed about border management and cross-border trade facilitations.

On December 24, the delegation paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Tripura at Lok Bhavan, Agartala.

The interactions underscored the importance of inter-service cooperation in ensuring national security.

"On Dec 24, the delegation paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Tripura. The engagement highlighted the importance of inter-force cooperation for national security," Assam Rifles further added. (ANI)

