Agartala, Dec 24 (PTI) Thirteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Thursday, pushing the tally to 33,216, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 381 after one more patient succumbed to the infection on Wednesday, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 190 of the 381 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

Tripura currently has 195 active coronavirus cases, while 32,617 people have recovered and 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

Sixty-two patients were discharged from GB Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for COVID-19 in Tripura, on Wednesday.

A total of 5,69,610 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, he said, adding that 3,53,347 samples were tested by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and 2,16,263 by RT-PCR.

