Tripura (Agartala) [India], October 13 (ANI): South Tripura police detained a 65-year-old woman of suspected Pakistani origin at Sabroom Railway Station, as revealed by Murya Krishna C, Superintendent of Police, South Tripura District, on Saturday night.

The woman, identified as Louis Nigat Akhtar Baano, alias Nigat Bano, wife of Md. Gul Faraj, from the Sheikhupura district in Punjab province, Pakistan, was apprehended by the Government Railway Police (GRP) after she arrived on the Kanchanjunga Express from Siliguri.

Also Read | 'Baseless Allegation, Comprehensive Probe Must': RSS Dakshin Kerala on Unnatural Death of Anandhu Aji.

During questioning, the woman reportedly gave multiple false identities before finally confessing that she is a Pakistani national who had entered India without valid travel documents.

She further revealed that she had previously been imprisoned in Nepal for drug trafficking and had escaped from a Kathmandu jail during recent unrest there.

Also Read | Delhi: Manipuri Woman Dies, Man Injured in Domestic Violence Incident in Munirka.

Police recovered a mobile phone and papers containing several foreign contact numbers, including Pakistani numbers, from her possession.

Authorities suspect her involvement in international criminal networks possibly connected to drug smuggling or human trafficking.

A case has been registered at Sabroom Police Station under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Passport (Entry into India) Act, and the Foreigners Act, 1946. An investigation is underway to identify her local and cross-border associates. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)