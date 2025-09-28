Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Counter Intelligence unit of Punjab Police busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrested two operatives and recovered 4 Kg Heroin, said a top police officer on Sunday.

The arrested operatives have been identified as Akashdeep Singh alias Tony and Pawanbir Singh.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav wrote, "In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence #Amritsar busts a cross-border narcotics smuggling module with links to #Pakistan & arrests two operatives Akashdeep Singh @ Tony, & Pawanbir Singh and recover 4 Kg Heroin."

As per the initial investigation, the arrested accused were acting upon the directions of Pakistan-based smuggler Rana King and smuggling consignments from across the border.

An FIR has been registered in the case, and further investigation is underway in the matter.

The post reads, "Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused were acting upon the directions of Pakistan-based smuggler Rana King, he smuggled consignments from across the border & further redistributed the consignments to his Indian associates."

"FIR registered at PS #SSOC, Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to expose the full nexus, including the backward and forward linkages of the network. @PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in its resolve to dismantle drug trafficking networks and ensure a safer, drug-free #Punjab," it added.

Earlier today, in a significant step to empower citizens and strengthen the fight against organised crime, DGP Yadav on Sunday launched a dedicated, toll-free helpline 1800-330-1100 for the public to report organised crimes, including intimidation, extortion, and gangster-related activities, anonymously.

According to an official release, this helpline has been activated by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) to provide citizens with a direct and confidential channel to report organised crime.

To ensure the helpline's effectiveness, the DGP made a trial call to 1800-330-1100 during the inauguration and interacted with the representative to understand the working of the new system. (ANI)

