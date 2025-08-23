Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 23 (ANI): Police have arrested two youths in connection with a rape case that occurred near the Udaipur railway station area. The arrests were made following a late-night check by Kakraban police, who intercepted a car carrying the suspects and the minor victim.

The incident came to light on Thursday, August 21, when a 16-year-old girl from PR Bari in South District was visiting her brother's house in Mohanbhog. At around 7 pm, she was taken for a ride in a rented vehicle by Bayer Debbarma (22), her sister-in-law's brother, and his friend, Mithun Debnath (24), a resident of the Mohanbhog area in Sipahijala district.

Also Read | TikTok, AliExpress Back in India? Government Denies Social Media Claims As Banned Chinese Websites Briefly Go Live.

According to a statement from the SP of Gomati District, the group drove to the Udaipur railway station area, where Bayer Debbarma exited the car to consume alcohol. During this time, Mithun Debnath allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl inside the vehicle.

Later, while on their way back to Mohanbhog, the car was stopped at a routine naka point by Kakraban police at around 10:30 pm.

Also Read | Black Moon 2025 Date and Time: Total Lunar Eclipse Set To Grace the Sky, Know When, Where and Whether It Will Be Visible in India.

The two youths were arrested along with the vehicle. Upon questioning, the minor girl disclosed the details of the incident to the police. The Radhakishorpur Women's Police Station was immediately notified.

Subsequently, the girl's family filed a written complaint at the Radhakishorpur Women's Police Station in Udaipur. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered. The police have taken the minor for a physical examination as per legal procedures.

The case has been registered under case number 30/2025 with sections 64(1)/61(2) BNS and the POCSO Act. Sub-Inspector Ruby Vaidya has been assigned as the investigating officer and has initiated a probe into the matter.

The police also took the vehicle to the scene of the crime on Friday afternoon for further examination.

Further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)