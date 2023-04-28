The Bangladesh nationals were taken into custody (Photo/ANI)

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 28 (ANI): Tripura police on Thursday detained six Bangladesh nationals from the premises of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Airport in Agartala, police said.

"The Bangladesh nationals, identified as Doli Begam, Khaleda Begam, Munni Begam, Zinnad Begam, Tania Begam, Ahad Hossain of Hossain, were detained for suspicious activity," Tripura police said in a statement.

Also Read | UPSRTC Ticket Website Hacked, Cyber Hacker Demands Bitcoins Worth Rs 40 Crores To Restore System.

The interrogation of the detainees was underway, police informed further.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Atiq Ahmad's Two Jailed Sons Umar and Ali Among Six Booked for Attempt to Murder, Extortion in Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)