Unakoti (Tripura) [India], January 2 (ANI): A fake ambulance was intercepted by the police, and 53 packets of ganja were seized in Tripura's Unakoti district, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the recovery was made by a team of Kailashahar Police, and the estimated value of the seized ganja or cannabis is Rs 20 lakh.

Police Officer Feroze Mia and his subordinates were patrolling in Kamranga, Bari area of Kailashahar, when they became suspicious of a fake ambulance.

The team chased the vehicle and intercepted it. During the check, they recovered 53 packets of ganja from the ambulance. However, the vehicle driver managed to flee from the spot, they said.

"The packets of ganja were being smuggled to other states to be sold at higher rates," they added.

A case has been registered and the police were further investigating the matter. (ANI)

