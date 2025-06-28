Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 28 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated on Saturday that the state government is working with special priority to enhance the quality of the education system.

"Many educational institutions have now been established in the state in the field of higher education. Students are now coming from outside to study in Tripura. And to increase their responsibility towards society, students should get involved in social work," said Saha.

CM Saha stated this at the Bhupendra Chandra Dutta Bhowmik Merit-cum-Means Award 2025 program, organised at the Muktadhara Auditorium in Agartala on Saturday.

At the program, the Chief Minister stated that it is impossible to develop a state or country if the benefits of various people-oriented projects do not reach the most disadvantaged individuals in society.

"I sincerely thank the organisers for organising the merit award ceremony here today. Along with the government, you are also making efforts for the welfare of society. Others will also be inspired by seeing you in this great work of social service," he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the people of Tripura are familiar with journalist Bhupendra Chandra Dutta Bhowmik.

"He is a name for the state. He established himself in a very short time through his sharp writing. He had the trust of many people. He has created a foundation in the field of journalism in Tripura," said Saha.

"The journey of education will continue for ages. Education should be combined with study and experience. Success cannot be achieved by acquiring only textbook knowledge. Many people struggle to achieve success in life, despite obtaining good exam results. Education has no end. Education is endless. Education acts as a bridge between ignorance and knowledge, and between darkness and light. The more knowledge one has, the more he will be in touch with the ground. Our famous Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has also given special importance to education," added Saha.

The Chief Minister also said that the National Education Policy has been introduced in the country due to the Prime Minister's tireless efforts.

"Under the direction of Prime Minister Modi, the National Education Policy has been implemented in schools and colleges in our state. Now people are coming from outside to study in Tripura. Various private educational institutions including Open University, Techno India University, ICFAI University, and International Buddha University have been established here," he added. (ANI)

