Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 13 (ANI): A rally was organised on Monday in Agartala, Tripura, to mark International Disaster Management Day, observed globally on October 13.

The event aimed to raise awareness among residents of disaster-prone areas about the importance of preparedness and resilience.

Speaking with ANI, West Tripura DM, Vishal Kumar, said, "The main purpose of this rally is to raise awareness among people living in disaster-prone areas. The message is clear -- they should be prepared in such a way that they can minimise losses during any disaster. Even if some loss occurs, it should be as little as possible. At the same time, both individual and community capacities should be sufficiently strengthened to recover quickly from any disaster."

"I hope this program will continue for the next week. Together, we will work to improve our collective capacity for disaster management," he said.

This year's theme is "Fund Resilience, Not Disaster." The meaning of this theme is that efforts and resources should be fully dedicated to building resilience so that the impact of disasters can be minimised, he stated.

Kumar also exuded confidence that in the coming days, the administration, along with people will be better prepared to face any disasters.

The week-long program will continue with various activities focused on strengthening disaster management capabilities and community awareness.

