Hyderabad, October 13: A shocking case has come to light in Hyderabad, where a 27-year-old supervisor at a Juvenile home in Saidabad has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old inmate. The minor victim revealed the abuse to his mother after returning home for Dussehra holidays and refused to go back to the facility. The abuse reportedly took place repeatedly since May this year, according to police sources. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to a report by News18, the supervisor is alleged to have targeted not just the 10-year-old but up to six other minor boys residing at the Saidabad home. The case has raised serious concerns over the monitoring and safety protocols in state-run juvenile facilities, with authorities promising a thorough investigation. Police confirmed that the accused is currently in custody while further inquiries are being conducted to identify other potential victims. Hyderabad Horror: Drunk Father Sleeps on Top of 28-Day-Old Baby Girl, Infant Dies of Suffocation.

The Times of India reported that the victim had refused to return to the home after the Dussehra vacation, prompting his mother to file a complaint immediately. Investigators have collected statements from other inmates, staff members, and security personnel at the facility to establish the full extent of the alleged abuse. Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to corroborate the victim’s claims. Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Dismembers and Disposes of Body Parts in Musi River; Arrested.

Local authorities confirmed to media outlets, including Times of India and News18, that the accused allegedly committed the assaults over several months, starting in May 2025. The victim’s mother expressed outrage and called for strict punishment for the supervisor. Police are also looking into the possibility of more victims, as preliminary inquiries indicate that six other boys may have been subjected to similar abuse.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India and News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

