Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 10 (ANI): Soldiers of the Red Shield Gunners at Agartala Military Station marked Raksha Bandhan with local school children, celebrating the festival's enduring message of protection and unity. The event, held at Bhagat Singh Auditorium, saw young girls tying rakhis on soldiers' wrists, symbolising a bond of brotherhood deeply rooted in Tripura's cultural and historical ethos.

While Raksha Bandhan is celebrated nationwide, in Tripura, it resonates strongly with the state's tradition of camaraderie and community solidarity across tribal and non-tribal groups. Students expressed gratitude for the soldiers' dedication to safeguarding the nation's borders, calling them "brothers who stand strong to protect us."

The soldiers reciprocated with gifts, reaffirming their commitment to the security and well-being of Tripura and the nation. The celebration highlighted the deep cultural ties between the armed forces and the local community, underscoring shared values of protection, respect, and mutual trust.

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated on August 9 throughout India, in honour of the protective bond between brothers and sisters. (ANI)

