Agartala, Dec 2 (PTI) At least 38 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, pushing the tally in the state to 32,764, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 369 as two more patients succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, he said.

Also Read | Amit Malviya’s Tweet Marked by Twitter as ‘Manipulated Media’; BJP IT Cell Head’s ‘Propaganda Vs Reality’ Attack on Rahul Gandhi Backfires.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 186 of the 369 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

Tripura currently has 574 active coronavirus cases, while 31,798 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Lashes Out at Captain Amarinder Singh, Accuses Punjab CM of Playing ‘Low-Level’ Politics Over Farmers’ Protest.

Sixty-nine patients were released from GB Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for COVID 19 in Tripura on Tuesday as they had recovered from the disease, he said.

As many as 5,30,425 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he said, adding that 3,24,725 samples were tested by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and 2,05,700 by RTPCR method.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)