India News | Tripura Reports Its First COVID-19 Death

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 9 (ANI): Tripura on Tuesday reported its first COVID-19 death after a 42-year-old man succumbed to the infection said state Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

The deceased has been identified as one Biswa Kumar Debbarma, from Chachubazar in West Tripura district.

"He was under treatment in the COVID Care ward's ICU and expired at 3 pm today," Nath said during a press conference in the secretariat.

On June 1, Debbarma was initially admitted to the GB hospital due to hypertension and stroke, later on, June 3 was detected COVID-19 positive.

The deceased's son has a travel history and had returned from Bengaluru a few days back.

Nath said that as declared earlier the Tripura government is going to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is also the Health Minister, described the death as 'unfortunate'.

"Unfortunate to share that Biswa Kumar Debbarma, a COVID19 patient from West Tripura, is no more. Our Doctors gave their best but failed to save his precious life. On 1st May, he suffered a stroke (CVA) and was a patient of hypertension," CM said in a tweet.

The state has reported 800 cases of COVID-19 including 192 recovered and 608 active cases so far. (ANI)

