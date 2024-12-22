Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 22 (ANI): The Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with the Customs Department and Tripura Police to crack down on the drug trafficking network on Saturday.

Given the intelligence inputs from their sources, security forces intercepted and recovered an astonishing consignment of 3.9 lakh yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 78 crores in the international market.

The operation took place near Gandacharra, about 35 kilometres from Teliamura, on Friday. In a quick and decisive action, the team arrested Rakesh Miya (33), the son of Manik Miya from Melaghar, Sonamura, who was transporting the shipment.

The significant achievement of security forces underscored the unwavering commitment to combat cross-border drug trafficking and protect the youth of the region. The seized Yaba tablets, are known for their damaging effects on individuals and communities and are also a popular choice among drug syndicates targeting vulnerable populations.

This operation sends a strong message to the criminal networks operating in the region. With the Union Home Minister visiting the state and security forces on high alert, this accomplishment highlights the collaboration and vigilance of the Assam Rifles, Customs, and Tripura Police in the fight against organized crime.

"The recovery of such a massive quantity of drugs is a testament to the unparalleled dedication and intelligence capabilities of our forces," stated a senior official involved in the operation.

Further investigations are underway to dismantle the network behind the consignment. (ANI)

