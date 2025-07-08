Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 8 (ANI): Aiming to bolster Tripura's preparedness in handling natural calamities and other emergencies, a major state-level exercise on disaster management is set to take place.

According to an official statement, the drill is scheduled to commence at 7:30 AM on Wednesday and will be conducted at multiple key locations in Agartala, including Anandnagar, Vidyasagar, IGM Hospital, and MBB College.

An official statement said that twelve strategic locations across the state had been identified to conduct the mock drills.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will be actively involved in the exercise alongside personnel from the defence forces, as mentioned in an official press release.

The statement also mentioned that out of these twelve locations, six will focus on flood-related scenarios, as it is a key concern due to the severe floods experienced in August 2024.

"This mock exercise is a vital step toward strengthening our disaster response systems. It will not only test our preparedness but also help in identifying areas that need improvement," said an official from the State Disaster Management Authority.

Authorities are optimistic that the exercise will be carried out smoothly and will serve as a valuable learning experience for all participating agencies. (ANI)

