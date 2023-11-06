North Tripura (Tripura) [India], November 6 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough, two individuals involved in drug smuggling, were apprehended by law enforcement authorities at the Churaibari Check Post on Saturday. The suspects were trying to smuggle a substantial quantity of 20,000 Yaba tablets, valued at over fifty lakh rupees, from Assam into Tripura, using an innovative method to evade detection, as stated by the police.

Acting on confidential information, Samaresh Das, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Churaibari police station, initiated a stakeout near Churaibari School in Utpat and intercepted a car. Upon inspecting the vehicle, authorities uncovered approximately 20,000 Yaba tablets concealed in various hidden compartments within the car. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is believed to be over fifty lakh rupees, police added.

In connection with this operation, the police arrested two individuals, identified as Abul Basa (34) a resident of Kathalia police station area in Jatrapur, and Jasim Mia (35) a resident of Sunamura area. The arrested individuals were reportedly in transit from Assam to Sunamura.

Bhanupada Chakraborty, Superintendent of Police for North Tripura emphasizing on the ongoing efforts to make Tripura a drug-free state pledged that the anti-drug campaign would persist and intensify in the days to come.

As part of the investigation, the Churaibari police station is currently interrogating the two apprehended suspects. Following the necessary legal procedures, the detainees will be presented before the Dharmanagar district court tomorrow, as confirmed by local law enforcement authorities.

This successful operation stands as a testament to the authorities' unwavering commitment to combat the drug trade, safeguarding the well-being and security of the citizens of Tripura. (ANI)

