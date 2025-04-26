Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 26 (ANI): In a solemn and heartfelt gesture, Tripura University, a Central University located at Suryamaninagar, Agartala, organised a peace rally in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 persons.

The rally witnessed the participation of Vice-Chancellor Professor Ganga Prasad Prasain, senior professors, Deans of the Science, Commerce, and Arts faculties, and hundreds of staff and students. United in grief and solidarity, the university community gathered to honour the memory of the departed souls and express deep sympathy for the bereaved families.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rajkot International Airport Goes 24/7 As Pakistan Shuts Airspace for Indian Flights.

Concluding the peace rally at the university's open theatre, Professor Prasain led a silent tribute, observing a moment of silence to pray for eternal peace for the victims. In his address, he condemned the heinous act and emphasized the importance of unity, peace, and harmony in the face of such tragedies.

The event served as a tribute and a reminder of the university's commitment to fostering a spirit of compassion and national solidarity during times of sorrow.

Also Read | Shivpuri: ‘Metal Object’ Falls From IAF Aircraft, Damages House in Madhya Pradesh, No One Hurt; Inquiry Ordered (Watch Video).

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

Following the attack, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reached Srinagar on Friday and assessed the situation in the valley.

On Thursday, the central government convened an all-party meeting to deliberate on the security situation and formulate a collective response to the attack. After attending the all-party meeting, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everyone condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The opposition has given full support to the government in taking any action."

The central government has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, the Central government decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abandons its support for cross-border terrorism and closes the integrated Attari Check Post.

The central government has also revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)