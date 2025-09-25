Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that without the development of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the development of the state is not possible, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with firm determination for the overall development of Janajati brothers and sisters.

CM Saha said that as a result, smiles are spreading among the Janajati people of the state, and they are blessing them wholeheartedly.

The Tripura CM said this while welcoming 920 voters from 230 families, who all joined the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Paritosh Debbarma at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan.

"Today is a historic day. People should take the right decision at the right time. We have seen how Janajati people were used in the name of politics, and we must work to free them from such dirty politics. When I see Janajati people, I see that they don't smile. But it is our responsibility to make them smile. Earlier, no Prime Minister worked for the Janajati. But the work started under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, he started working for their development and progress. He always said that we must think about the last person in society, and we are working in this direction to provide all benefits to the people," said CM Saha.

He said that today, after these joinings, the BJP's strength will increase further.

"The number of people joining is massive. The present government has been working to develop the Janajati people, and we must ensure that they receive all necessary support. Paritosh Debbarma, ex-Zonal Chairman of Tipra Motha, founder member, and Dhalai district in charge of Youth Tipra Federation, is joining the BJP as he understands that without a national party, the development of the state and nation is not possible. People have faith in this BJP government. Seven Janajati people have been awarded the Padma Shri award. This is not for votes, but we know how to give respect to others," he said.

CM Saha also informed that ignoring TTAADC would make the development of the state impossible, as around 68 per cent of the area falls under TTAADC.

"We have given Rs 860 crores to the district council and more. We have never deprived TTAADC. Earlier, nobody thought about the Ujjayanta Palace. But after we came, we developed it to showcase the history of Tripura and its royal family. We are maintaining traditions. We feel proud that our Maharajas have worked for Tripura. We have given due respect to the Maharajas of Tripura, which the earlier government never did. We have deployed TCS-equivalent officials to implement schemes for the Janajati people properly. We have also increased the honorarium of the Samajpatis," added CM Saha.

BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, and President of Janajati Morcha Parimal Debbarma were present. (ANI)

