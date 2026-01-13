Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Urban Development Department of Tripura has won the prestigious SKOCH Award in the Silver category at the SKOCH Summit 2026, held in New Delhi on January 10.

The award was conferred under the Urban Development sector, with the summit themed "Viksit Bharat".

Also Read | Karur Stampede Case: After Nearly 7-Hour CBI Grilling, TVK Chief Vijay to Appear Again at Later Date; Granted Pongal Exemption.

The national recognition was awarded to the state's flagship initiative, the Mukhya Mantri Nagar Unnayan Prakalpa (MMNUP) Scheme, an innovative urban development model designed exclusively for Tripura.

According to Megha Jain, Director of the Urban Development Department (UDD), Government of Tripura, the scheme has been successfully implemented across all 20 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)in the state, significantly strengthening urban infrastructure and public services.

Also Read | Rajasthan Exam Calendar 2026 Released: Govt Announces Recruitment Schedule for 1 Lakh Jobs, Check List of Upcoming Government Job Vacancies.

Under the MMNUP Scheme, a wide range of developmental activities are undertaken, including the provision of basic civic amenities, the construction of roads, the installation of water pipelines, the development of sports infrastructure, street lighting projects, and other essential urban facilities. Each urban local body prepares an annual action plan, which, after due approval by the competent authority, is implemented in a structured and time-bound manner.

"The MMNUP Scheme has been implemented across all 20 Urban Local Bodies in the state. Under this scheme, various developmental works can be undertaken, including basic amenities, public works, road construction, pipeline installation, sports infrastructure development, installation of street lights, and other infrastructure-related projects required by Urban Local Bodies. It is a highly innovative scheme of the State Government, and SKOCH recognised it as such, which is why the award was conferred upon the Government of Tripura," said Jain.

"Under this scheme, urban local bodies prepare an Annual Action Plan, which, after acknowledgement and approval by the competent authority, is implemented accordingly," she said.

Officials said the award is a matter of immense pride for Tripura, as the innovation developed by the Directorate of Urban Development has received national-level appreciation for its impact, transparency, and grassroots orientation.

"This recognition is a matter of great pride for our state, as an innovation developed by our Directorate has been acknowledged at the national level and appreciated by all. The award was conferred for the MMNUP Scheme, which has been designed exclusively for the state of Tripura," added Jain.

Explaining the rigorous selection process of the SKOCH Awards, the department noted that states submit detailed project write-ups under specific categories. These undergo multiple stages of evaluation, beginning with shortlisting, followed by video conference-based assessments, and further screening at the semi-final stage. Projects that qualify in these rounds are then invited to the final evaluation in New Delhi.

After successfully clearing all stages of scrutiny, Tripura's Urban Development Department won the Silver Category award.

"I would also like to explain the award selection process. For the SKOCH Awards, a detailed write-up is submitted by each state under specific categories. From these submissions, certain write-ups are shortlisted in the first stage, followed by a video conference-based evaluation. After this, selected projects are shortlisted again and advance to the semi-final stage, where another video conference presentation is conducted. Following this process, we qualified for the final round, which was held in Delhi. Finally, on 10th January, the Urban Development Department was awarded the SKOCH Award in Silver Category," said Jain.

The recognition underscores Tripura's growing reputation as a state committed to innovative governance, inclusive urban growth, and sustainable development, aligning with the national vision of a developed India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)