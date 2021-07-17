Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Ahead of the parliamentary sessions, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Parliamentary party meeting was held at Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister and party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao to discuss strategy and issues that are to be raised in the Parliament.

In an official statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the meeting was held on Friday. "The Chief Minister gave directions to the MPs on the strategy and Telangana issues to be raised in the Parliament. The Chief Minister in this regard mentioned several issues to be raised in the Parliament," it said.

The statement further stated that the Chief Minister has made it clear to the MPs that as far as the irrigation waters are concerned, no injustice to be meted out to the Telangana State under any circumstances. Rao suggested that the MPs in both the houses of Parliament i.e., Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha whenever the situation demands should fight for the rights of the State for water allocations in the State' interests.

The Chief Minister urged the MPs to fight for the pending issues of the promises made during the bifurcation of the State and advised the MPs to submit memoranda to the ministers concerned in this regard. Rao instructed the MPs to meet the concerned minister to solve the problems with regard to civil supplies.

The Parliamentary sessions are scheduled to commence on Monday.

In this meeting, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, TRS Parliamentary Leader Dr K Keshav Rao, Lok Sabha Leader Nama Nageswara Rao, Rajya Sabha Members Captain Laxmikanth Rao, J Santosh Kumar, KR Suresh Reddy, B Prakash, B Lingaiah Yadav, Lok Sabha members BB Patil, P Ramulu, K Prabhakar Reddy, G Ranjit Reddy, P Dayakar, B Venkatesh Netha, M Srinivas Reddy and others participated. (ANI)

