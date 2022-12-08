Hyderabad, December 8: The Election Commission has approved the change of name of Telangana Rashtra Samiti to "Bharat Rashtra Samiti", informed the office of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday.

CM KCR received an official letter from the Central Election Commission approving the name of Telangana Rashtra Samiti as "Bharat Rashtra Samiti", said CMO.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to organize a ceremony of the "Bharata Rashtra Samiti" formation on Friday during the Divya Muhurta and start the official programs related to it. He will sign the official letter received in Telangana Bhavan and send it to the Election Commission on this occasion. Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao to Soon Launch National Party.

Later, CM KCR will unveil the BRS flag. There will be an inauguration ceremony. In this context, the Chief Minister asked the state party executive committee members, party district presidents, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs to attend the Telangana Bhavan.

Along with these, Party chief CM KCR said that the Zilla Parishad chairman of various corporations, DCCB presidents, DCMS presidents and party chiefs should reach the Telangana Bhavan on Friday afternoon. Earlier in October, KCR launched the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), marking the first step toward becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. TRS to BRS: Will Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s Name-Change Gamble Pay Off?.

The TRS itself was launched in April 2000. Earlier in May this year, KCR in his bid to unite the Opposition to take on the BJP at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, held a meeting with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru where he discussed an alternative political outfit to the BJP.

