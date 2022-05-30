Hyderabad, May 30 (PTI) Attacking the NDA government at the Centre, ruling TRS MLC in Telangana Kavitha Kalvakuntla on Monday claimed that people were disappointed with the Narendra Modi regime in the last eight years and questioned the Prime Minister on promises allegedly unkept by the government-headed by him.

“Empowering Nari Shakti by giving them an equal footing. Where is the women's reservation Bill, Modi ji?," Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said in a statement. "While the GDP of our country is falling, the one GDP on the rise is - Gas- Diesel- Petrol and where has the money from this exponential rise been invested?,” she asked. With inflation at a high, when will the country see “Acche Din” of “Mehengai Mukt Bharat”, she wondered. Alleging failure of law and order in the country, she asked as to when will “the non-PR and real Amrit Kaal” be given to the people of the country. Farmers are the heartbeat of the nation, but paddy and turmeric farmers of Telangana are suffering at the hands of BJP for seeking “minimum acknowledgment of their hard work”, she alleged.

Also Read | Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing on Plea Against Unilateral Extra-Judicial Divorces.

The reality of Modi government's “New India” is that its crores of people are struggling to find employment that provides them with minimum income support, she charged. “Finally, will there be a day when the #PMCares truly to tell the nation the truth and the accountability of funds?,” Kavitha Kalvakuntla said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)